Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 591,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

