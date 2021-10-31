Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

HTH stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. Hilltop has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

