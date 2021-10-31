Hive Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Hive has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001307 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $312.25 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001079 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,563,172 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

