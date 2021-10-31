Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) vs. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Head to Head Survey

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Holicity and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,751.12 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Holicity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Holicity and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.28%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Summary

Holicity beats NextPlay Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

