Hologic (HOLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HOLX opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.