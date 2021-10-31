Hologic (HOLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

