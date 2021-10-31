Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMPT opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $638.17 million and a PE ratio of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.09%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

