Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

HRZN stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $356.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

