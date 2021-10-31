Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 227.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of HST opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

