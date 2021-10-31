Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,793 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

