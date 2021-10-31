H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of HRUFF opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

