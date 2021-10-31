H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Down 38.8% in October

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 531,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.8 days.

Shares of HRUFF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRUFF shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

