HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) vs. Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Financial Contrast

HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

HRsoft has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -2.61, meaning that its share price is 361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

37.3% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HRsoft and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67

Waitr has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.53%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than HRsoft.

Profitability

This table compares HRsoft and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRsoft N/A N/A N/A Waitr -1.04% 4.39% 1.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HRsoft and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waitr $204.33 million 1.11 $15.84 million $0.15 12.93

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Summary

Waitr beats HRsoft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HRsoft Company Profile

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

