Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $62.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 25,577.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 611,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 608,751 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 827,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

