HyperCash Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. HyperCash has a market cap of $27.60 million and $4.29 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,441.26 or 0.99934242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.70 or 0.00551740 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.81 or 0.00313835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.78 or 0.00184815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000974 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

