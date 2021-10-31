I/O Coin Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $2,291.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.70 or 0.00309701 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013818 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004633 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000104 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,196,175 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

