Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBDRY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

