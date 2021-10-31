ICE ROCK MINING 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,348.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $112,108.80 and approximately $49,348.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00068938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00072712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00099796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,706.31 or 1.00422671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.33 or 0.06931804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00023128 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

