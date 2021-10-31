Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Get Ichor alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.17.

Ichor stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.