Ideaology Price Tops $0.18 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $474,536.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00222529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00096892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

