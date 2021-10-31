iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.38 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. Analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.