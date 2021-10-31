IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX opened at $18.85 on Friday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.