Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Bought by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned 2.94% of Immutep worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immutep by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Immutep by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 1,145.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 194,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMMP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Immutep in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immutep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

IMMP opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Immutep Limited has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

