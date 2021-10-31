Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IOR stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.34.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

