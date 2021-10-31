InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.06

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.06 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 5752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in InMode by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

