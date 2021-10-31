Insider Buying: CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) Insider Purchases 22,353 Shares of Stock

CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) insider Nigel Ferguson-Sandiford acquired 22,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$12,540.03 ($8,957.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get CPT Global alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from CPT Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. CPT Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

CPT Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) consultancy services for federal and state government, banking and finance, insurance, telecommunications, and retail and manufacturing sectors in Australia, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. The company offers digital consulting, capacity planning, cost reduction, mainframe and midrange performance, project and program management, technical support, and management IT services, as well as management, functional, and automation testing services.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CPT Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPT Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.