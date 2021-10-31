Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,842.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00.

ATZ opened at C$48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.44 and a 12-month high of C$50.68.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4367858 earnings per share for the current year.

ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

