Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,842.
Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00.
ATZ opened at C$48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.44 and a 12-month high of C$50.68.
ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
