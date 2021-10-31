Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Sells 1,087 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $22.92 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

