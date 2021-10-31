Insider Selling: Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells $1,562,500.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $62.19 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Triton International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,006,000 after purchasing an additional 376,440 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 228,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Triton International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

