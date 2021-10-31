Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Integer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE ITGR traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $90.02. 228,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,124. Integer has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integer will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

