Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.01. Intel reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 42,255,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,487,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

