Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.25 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.30.

INTC opened at $49.00 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

