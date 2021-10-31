International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.91. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

