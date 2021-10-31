International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 936,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $101.41 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

