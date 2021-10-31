Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,711.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

BSCU stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

