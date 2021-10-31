Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Cap Reaches $42.29 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $42.29 million and approximately $9,778.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00228435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00095787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

