Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Head to Head Survey

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get QuinStreet alerts:

88.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QuinStreet and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 4.14% 8.43% 5.56% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.71%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Iota Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.31 $23.56 million $0.43 32.56 Iota Communications $2.31 million 5.12 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Iota Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.