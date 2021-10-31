iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $18.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $14,292,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in iQIYI by 66.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in iQIYI by 8.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ opened at $8.28 on Thursday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

