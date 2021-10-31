iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 6.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 252,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,782,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in iQIYI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iQIYI by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

