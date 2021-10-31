IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $282.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $261.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

