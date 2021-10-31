iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iRhythm Technologies worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,636,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.