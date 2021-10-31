iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.87. Approximately 11,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 21,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

