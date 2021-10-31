iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,235 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 82,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 448,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,067,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 315,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

