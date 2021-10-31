iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 95.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,373 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.39 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.