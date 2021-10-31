iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,551,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,523,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after buying an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 317,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.