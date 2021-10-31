Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Down 43.0% in October

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.83. 30,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,217. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,529,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $991,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $947,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

