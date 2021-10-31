Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Down 46.7% in October

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IVDA stock remained flat at $$0.84 on Friday. 3,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.09.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.