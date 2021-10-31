Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Down 46.7% in October

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IVDA stock remained flat at $$0.84 on Friday. 3,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.09.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

