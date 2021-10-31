Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

IVH opened at $14.15 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 609,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 133,395 shares during the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

