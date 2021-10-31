IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in October

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.9 days.

OTCMKTS:IWGFF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. IWG has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Get IWG alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IWG presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.