J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,079 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $197.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $201.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

